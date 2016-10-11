UPDATE 2-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
Oct 11Ekinops SA :
* Reported on Monday a Q3 revenue of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million), up 21 pct
* Is confident in its objective of realizing a new year of sustained growth
* Launches capital increase for 6.8 million euros (max of 7.8 million euros in case of full exercise of the extension clause)
* Subscription price of 6.01 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds raid detail)