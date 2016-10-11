Oct 11Ekinops SA :

* Reported on Monday a Q3 revenue of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million), up 21 pct

* Is confident in its objective of realizing a new year of sustained growth

* Launches capital increase for 6.8 million euros (max of 7.8 million euros in case of full exercise of the extension clause)

* Subscription price of 6.01 euros per share

