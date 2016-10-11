UPDATE 2-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
Oct 11 PGS Software SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 preliminary revenue at about 18.9 million zlotys ($4.95 million), up 24 pct year on year
* In Q3 gained 6 new clients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UNICEF says world loses "champion for children" (Adds UNICEF tribute, more background)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds raid detail)