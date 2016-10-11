Oct 11 IAI SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported September revenue at about 1.7 million zlotys ($445,108) net, up about 40 percent year on year

* Q3 preliminary revenue at about 4.7 million zlotys net, up 28 percent year on year

