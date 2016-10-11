** As Gucci owner Kering goes from strength to
strength, tackling the low-growth luxury market by undertaking a
dramatic refresh of its range, peer Tod's appears to be falling
behind -- and its shares are getting hammered
** Some of the vibrant designs on Gucci's top selling
Dionysus bags are a far cry from understated approach of
2012/13; stock +25% in last 6 mths; Gucci repositioning spurred
Goldman upgrade end-Sept
Dionysus bag Link: on.gucci.com/2e5LX8C
** Tod's, whose creative director Alessandra Facchinetti
departed in May (not replaced yet), has seen its shares fall 18%
in last 6 mths, worst Luxury performer; co to focus on its range
of core, well-known products
** "Everybody else is getting more fashion orientated and
'newness' is the key thing and (Tod's) just decided to go back
to oldness," Barclays luxury goods analyst Julian Easthope, says
(Underweight)
Performance chart: reut.rs/2ebNJZK
** Tod's heavily borrowed, with ~10% of shares outstanding
on loan, per Markit
** But some view its focus back onto traditional biz (e.g.
loafers for which it is renowned) as a plus e.g. Citi (Buy) and
Intesa SanPaolo
