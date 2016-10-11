Oct 11 CCB Real Estate Fund

* Said on Monday that it convened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to discuss deal to acquire of a real estate from Chimimport AD comprising 6,303 sq meters located in the town of Varna, Primorski District, Breeze-South residential area

* EGM to discuss deal to acquire from Energoproekt AD 69.98 pct ideal parts from a regulated plot of land located in the city of Sofia, 51 James Boucher Blvd., along with the four-storeyed office building comprising an area of 260 sq meters and gross floor area of 970 sq meters and the right to build on the property

Source text: bit.ly/2dMWV4g

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)