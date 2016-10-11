BRIEF-Quabit to propose capital increase from reserves for shareholder remuneration
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
Oct 11 CCB Real Estate Fund
* Said on Monday that it convened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to discuss deal to acquire of a real estate from Chimimport AD comprising 6,303 sq meters located in the town of Varna, Primorski District, Breeze-South residential area
* EGM to discuss deal to acquire from Energoproekt AD 69.98 pct ideal parts from a regulated plot of land located in the city of Sofia, 51 James Boucher Blvd., along with the four-storeyed office building comprising an area of 260 sq meters and gross floor area of 970 sq meters and the right to build on the property
Source text: bit.ly/2dMWV4g
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
DUBLIN, May 23 The pace at which Irish lenders are reducing non-performing loans is too slow and new strategies are needed to lower the stock from a still elevated 17.5 percent of all loan books, the governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.