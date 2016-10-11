Oct 11 Pacific Exploration and Production Corp:
* Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from u.s.
Bankruptcy court and provides an update on status of its
restructuring transaction
* Closing of creditor/catalyst restructuring expected to
occur on or before Oct. 24
* Share or cash distributions under plan as set out in co's
news release of September 26, 2016 remain unchanged
* All of conditions precedent to completion of
creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction have been satisfied
