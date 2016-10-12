Oct 12 Euroespes SA :
* Said on Tuesday it had cancelled the agreement with Red
Apple Ventures Ltd (Red Apple) signed on March 14, under which
Red Apple was to buy a 15.5 percent stake in the company
(860,616 shares)
* The value of the transaction ascended to 750,000 euros
($840,075.00), equivalent to 0.87 euro per share
* Additionally, on March 14 Euroespes signed two financing
contracts with Red Apple and Green Apple Private Equity LLC for
250,000 euros and 3.0 million euros, respectively
* Due to the delay in the transaction by Red Apple,
Euroespes decided to cancel the agreement
* On Oct 11 the company transferred 184,256 shares to Ramon
Cacabelos Garcia for 0.87 euros per share
* Sells its 155,888 shares to International Agency for Brain
Research and Aging SL (IABRA SL) for 0.87 euro per share to
settle pending debt
Source text: bit.ly/2dPuUJe
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
