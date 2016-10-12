Oct 12 Duroc AB :

* Said on Tuesday its subsidiary, Svartöns Specialstål AB, is to file bankruptcy petition

* Said is not able to determine how Svartöns Specialstål's bankruptcy would affect Duroc's liquidity but short term effect is expected to be of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($811,773)

