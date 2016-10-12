BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 12 Duroc AB :
* Said on Tuesday its subsidiary, Svartöns Specialstål AB, is to file bankruptcy petition
* Said is not able to determine how Svartöns Specialstål's bankruptcy would affect Duroc's liquidity but short term effect is expected to be of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($811,773)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information