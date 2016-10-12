Oct 12 Arcelik AS :
* Said on Tuesday that decided to carry out company's
domestic operations other than R&D and production activities
through a separate legal entity by partial demerger
* To transfer all assets and liabilities of dealer
management, advertising and sponsorship activities, inventory
and stock management, logistics management, guarantee service
management, installation and service activities in the balance
sheet without compromising the integrity of the business into
Arçelik Pazarlama
* To have 100 percent ownership in Arçelik Pazarlama
* Partial demerger operations to be performed on the basis
of company's financial statements dated 30.06.2016
