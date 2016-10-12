(Adds Sept numbers, like-for-like details, CEO comment)
Oct 12 Russia's Dixy Group says:
* September retail revenue rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to
23.4 billion roubles ($376.05 million);
* Retail revenue growth falls from 12.1 percent in August;
* Jan-Sept total revenue grew 18.1 percent year-on-year to
233.2 billion roubles;
* Q3 total revenue increased 14 percent and amounted to 75
billion roubles;
* Q3 like-for-like sales up 4.2 percent year-on-year with
number of tickets up 1.0 percent and average basket up 3.1
percent;
* Opened 16 new stores in Q3.
* "We continued with the major change of our operations and
improvement of customer proposition... The company revised the
major product categories delisting slow moving and inefficient
items," Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva, Dixy Group President,
said in a statement.
* "All those initiatives and optimization flows were done
over a very short period of time and, as we expected, made an
impact on the current trading," Da Silva said.
($1 = 62.2255 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)