Oct 12 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - Kamoa-Kakula project now demonstrated to be largest copper discovery ever made on African continent

* Ivanhoe Mines- Kakula contains indicated mineral resources estimated at 66 million tonnes at 6.59% copper plus inferred resources of 27 million tonnes at 5.26% copper at 3% cut-off

* Ivanhoe Mines-sees Kakula indicated mineral resources at 192 million tonnes at 3.45% copper plus inferred resources of 101 million tonnes at 2.74% copper at 1% cut-off

* Ivanhoe Mines-combined Kamoa-Kakula indicated mineral resources total 944 million tonnes grading 2.83% copper, containing 58.9 billion pounds of copper at 1% cut-off