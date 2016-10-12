Oct 12 Human Stem Cells Institute :

* Says it has licensed the exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights for Neovasculgen to ArtGen, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company located in Rockville, MD

* Neovasculgen is a first-in-class gene therapy drug that was approved in 2011 for human use in Russia for treatment of atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease, including Critical Limb Ischemia

* Says it will receive milestone payments, royalties and future equity participation rights in ArtGen

