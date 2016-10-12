UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Oct 12 Human Stem Cells Institute :
* Says it has licensed the exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights for Neovasculgen to ArtGen, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company located in Rockville, MD
* Neovasculgen is a first-in-class gene therapy drug that was approved in 2011 for human use in Russia for treatment of atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease, including Critical Limb Ischemia
* Says it will receive milestone payments, royalties and future equity participation rights in ArtGen
Source text: bit.ly/2dkojqw
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)