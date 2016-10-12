UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Oct 12 MediRox AB :
* Jan Petersen has increased his stake in MediRox
* After the change, Jan Petersen's ownership is 16.82% (13.06%) of the capital and voting rights of 23.62% (16.10%)
Source text: bit.ly/2e7sfbI
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)