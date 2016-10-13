Oct 13 Europlan :

* Said on Wednesday that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders rejected decision to increase company's share capital by placing 7.7 million of ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.67 rouble per share

* Shareholders decided to issue 126 million of ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.67 rouble per share in open subscription

