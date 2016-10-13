BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Europlan :
* Said on Wednesday that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders rejected decision to increase company's share capital by placing 7.7 million of ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.67 rouble per share
* Shareholders decided to issue 126 million of ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.67 rouble per share in open subscription
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago