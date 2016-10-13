Oct 13 PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it received signed subsidy agreement from Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)

* Under the agreement the company will receive 20.0 million zloty ($5.24 million) subsidy for its project concerning the first production implementation of new generation diagnostic analyzers (hematological and biochemical) with a dedicated line of reagents

* The total value of the project is 43.6 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)