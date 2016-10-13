Oct 13 Colowide Co Ltd

* Colowide Co Ltd's deal to acquire hamburger chain 'Freshness' would close Dec 1 - nikkei

* Colowide Co Ltd plans to acquire hamburger chain 'freshness'- nikkei

* Colowide Co Ltd intends to purchase all outstanding shares in Freshness from Unimat group through subsidiary Reins International - nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: