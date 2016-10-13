CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 13 Colowide Co Ltd
* Colowide Co Ltd's deal to acquire hamburger chain 'Freshness' would close Dec 1 - nikkei
* Colowide Co Ltd plans to acquire hamburger chain 'freshness'- nikkei
* Colowide Co Ltd intends to purchase all outstanding shares in Freshness from Unimat group through subsidiary Reins International - nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.