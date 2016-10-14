BRIEF-Amwal International Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago
Oct 14 Kasikornbank Pcl
* Qtrly net interest income 22.35 billion baht (not "28.9") versus 22.12 billion baht (not "28.5")
* Qtrly net profit 10.86 billion baht versus 10.12 billion baht Source text for [ID:bit.ly/2dOv6t2] Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 26 million dirhams versus 24.3 million dirhams year ago