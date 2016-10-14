Oct 14 Turk Telekomunikasyon :

* Said on Thursday that doesn't expect news on media related to one of company's shareholders Ojer Telekomünikasyon (OTAS) to have any impact on daily operations, commitments or liabilities

* Financing agreements signed by Türk Telekomünikasyon and its subsidiaries do not include cross default provisions in relation to its shareholders missing their payments on their liabilities

* OTAS is not guarantor for any of company's financing agreements

* company does not have any guarantee or pledge in favor of OTAS

