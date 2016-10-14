Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30 - govt source
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Tac Tarim Urunleri AS :
* Said on Thursday that to increase its share capital to 11.0 million lira ($3.61 million) from 5.9 million lira
* New shares will be subscribed to company's shareholder Tahsin Altun
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.0500 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
* qtrly operating revenue 7.88 billion pesos versus 4.53 billion pesos