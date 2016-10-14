Oct 14 Tac Tarim Urunleri AS :

* Said on Thursday that to increase its share capital to 11.0 million lira ($3.61 million) from 5.9 million lira

* New shares will be subscribed to company's shareholder Tahsin Altun

