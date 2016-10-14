Oct 14 Cherry AB (publ) :

* Says has signed an agreement with Evolution Gaming, the leading provider of Live Casino solutions

* Under the terms of the deal, Cherry brands will have access to Evolution's full range of standard and VIP live games streamed from Evolution's Latvia studio

* Says will also take many of Evolution's localised Live Casino services for Europe which are native speaking dealer tables streamed from Evolution's Malta studio

(Gdynia Newsroom)