PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Cherry AB (publ) :
* Says has signed an agreement with Evolution Gaming, the leading provider of Live Casino solutions
* Under the terms of the deal, Cherry brands will have access to Evolution's full range of standard and VIP live games streamed from Evolution's Latvia studio
* Says will also take many of Evolution's localised Live Casino services for Europe which are native speaking dealer tables streamed from Evolution's Malta studio
Source text: bit.ly/2eomYRR
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment