BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding posts Q1 adj EBITDA of CHF 4.8 mln
* Q1 REVENUES REACHED CHF 52.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 61.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016
Oct 14Ser Educacional SA :
* Said on Thursday it will operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte, the state of Minas Gerais
* Faculdade de Sao Camilo currently has no students
* The unit has 2 courses in operation which are recognised by the Ministry of Education
* The company files a request to open 30 new courses within the unit
BANGKOK, May 16 International tourist arrivals in Thailand rose about 7 percent in April from a year earlier, led by visitors from China, Malaysia, Russia and Japan, the tourism and sports ministry said on Tuesday.