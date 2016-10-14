Oct 14 Acrinova AB :

* Says sold 138,418 shares in Brinova AB last week for about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($289,919)

* Says gain from sale was about 0.6 million crowns

* Following transaction holds 2.5 million shares in Brinova

Source text: bit.ly/2dp49vq

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)