LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Coming up in capital markets this
week:
BIG DEBUT
Saudi Arabia is widely expected to launch its first-ever
international bond sale once a week-long investor roadshow comes
to a close on Tuesday. A collapse in oil revenues has already
pushed the kingdom into taking out a US$10bn bank loan and the
debt sale will open up another source of funding for Riyadh to
fill its gaping fiscal hole, which at US$97bn last year - some
18% of GDP - was one of the largest in the world.
Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are leading the three-tranche
deal of five, 10 and 30-year paper. And it could be a big one:
Argentina's US$16.5bn bond sale earlier this year illustrated
just how much demand there is for emerging market sovereign
exposure, and Saudi will be keen to tap into that. But, with
plans to become a regular issuer, Riyadh might be wise not to
fill its boots all at once.
WELL WELL WELL
It's D-Day for PDVSA, as the deadline on a US$5.3bn bond swap
passes today. The Venezuelan state oil firm hopes that swapping
bonds maturing next year for ones that will be repaid in 2020
will cut it some financial slack at a time when low oil prices
has left it facing an acute cash flow problem. The swap was
supposed to close last week, but was extended at the last
minute. Whether that was due to insufficient demand or just to
tempt more should soon become clear.
DRUG MONEY
China Resources Pharmaceutical Group hopes to price its Hong
Kong IPO on Thursday, the latest bumper listing to come out of
the mainland. The drugmaker, a subsidiary of state-backed
conglomerate China Resources (Holdings), is targeting proceeds
of up to HK$15.6bn (US$2.02bn). Last week, the deal attracted
combined cornerstone investment of about US$916m from eight
investors.
ON YOUR MARKS
Having burned through cash to fight off competition and with
US$2bn of maturities coming due in December, Sprint hopes to
increase liquidity this week by selling off bonds backed by some
of its wireless spectrum. Selling asset-backed paper should mean
lower borrowing costs for the junk-rated telecoms provider. It
is eyeing yields of around 5%, substantially lower than what it
is used to paying in the high-yield market.
DEJA VU
Jeffrey Bradley has already taken two companies public in his
career, and the Forterra chief executive hopes to make that
three on Wednesday. The water and sewer pipe company is hoping
to raise US$386.4m from its New York listing, in a deal that
will raise funds to repay debt, including part of a senior term
loan expanded to pay a US$345m dividend to private equity owner
Lone Star in June.
SHRUGGING IT OFF
Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo will be meeting investors
this week to market a Tier 2 transaction. The Spanish banking
group, which includes Cajamar and dozens of other small regional
lenders, clearly hasn't been put off by jitters that have caught
out other such deals. There is still no sign of a Tier 2 from
Credito Valtellinese which was mandated in September, and
Credem's deal last week failed to materialise.
RESULT!
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will report
third-quarter earnings. All eyes will be on whether they can
mirror the surge in investment banking revenues seen at JP
Morgan or whether it's more the mixed picture reported by
Citigroup last week. US banks are widely expected to issue bond
deals once the earnings season is out the way. The first of
those could come this week.
NEWBIE IN TOWN
The sterling high-yield market looks set to welcome a newcomer
this week, with a company in the telecoms, media and technology
sector planning a debut issue, according to bankers. The company
had planned to come last week, but had to delay. The last TMT
issuer to tap the sterling high-yield market was Virgin Media,
which priced a unique receivables-backed deal on September 29.
Last week in numbers
Four - European listings cancelled, restructured or delayed last
week
0 - Amount of Verallia payment-in-kind toggle bonds sold
US$1.86bn - Investment banking fees earned by JP Morgan in Q3
US$21bn - Capital increase being eyed by Chinese brokerages
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Ian Edmondson)