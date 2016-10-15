CAIRO Oct 15 Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat have
requested fourth-generation mobile phone service licences in
Egypt, an official at the telecom regulator said on Saturday.
"Meetings are ongoing between the two companies and the
regulator," the official said.
Egypt is selling four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited
plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise money for stretched
government finances.
The country's three existing mobile phone operators -
Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat - initially all turned
down the 4G licences saying the amount of spectrum on offer was
not sufficient to allow them to offer the service efficiently.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)