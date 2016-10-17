(Repeats story from Oct. 14 to add Reuters Instrument Code of Biomass Energy Project)

Oct 17 Black Pearl SA :

* To cooperate with Biomass Energy Project SA

* The cooperation concerns a research process and implementation of wood longitudinal fragmentation technology

* The minimum value of the project at its research stage is 15 million zlotys ($3.93 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)