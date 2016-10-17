BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 Black Pearl SA :
* To cooperate with Biomass Energy Project SA
* The cooperation concerns a research process and implementation of wood longitudinal fragmentation technology
* The minimum value of the project at its research stage is 15 million zlotys ($3.93 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: