BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17GxP German Properties AG :
* Said on Saturday acquired office portfolio for 73 million euros ($81.77 million)
* Purchase of eight office properties with focus on the FrankfurtRhine-Main Region
* Total rental area of 65,100 square metres
* Closing of the transaction is expected end of November 2016
* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group