Oct 17GxP German Properties AG :

* Said on Saturday acquired office portfolio for 73 million euros ($81.77 million)

* Purchase of eight office properties with focus on the FrankfurtRhine-Main Region

* Total rental area of 65,100 square metres

* Closing of the transaction is expected end of November 2016

