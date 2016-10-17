BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17Ruch Chorzow SA :
* Said on Friday that as the result of the capital increase, Palau Sp. z o.o. acquired 5.38 pct shares in Ruch Chorzow
* Before the transaction Palau Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of Ruch Chorzow
* Said on Friday that as the result of the private subscription of series "S" shares of Ruch Chorzow, Ruch Chorzow Foundation owns 4.30 pct of stake in the company
* Before the transaction Ruch Chorzow Foundation did not own any Ruch Chorzow shares
