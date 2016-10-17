Oct 17 Logo Yazilim :
* Shareholder EAS Solutions initiate the selling process of
Class B shares with a nominal value of 6.0 million lira, or 24
percent of the share capital of the Company
* Logo Teknoloji initiates selling process of Class B shares
with a nominal value of 1.5 million lira, or approximately 6
percent of the share capital of the Company
* In addition, EAS Solutions declares that it may sell
further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 2.0 million
lira or 8% of the capital of the Company and Logo Teknoloji also
declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal
value of up to 500,000 lira or 2% of the share capital of the
Company
* EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji appoint Citigroup Global
Markets Limited and Ak Yatrm Menkul Deerler as the
intermediary institutions to conduct this transaction.
(Gdynia Newsroom)