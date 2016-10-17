** Education co Pearson -5%, bottom of Stoxx 600 and UK's FTSE 100 in volume after 9-mth trading update

** Reiterates 2016 guidance, 2018 goals unchanged; sales decline 7% in underlying terms

** Liberum flags -7% for the first 9 months is the same as 1H and likely to disappoint those looking for an improvement in trends; reiterates as key "sell"

** Stock down by more than a third over the last yr (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)