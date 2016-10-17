BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Votum SA :
* Said on Friday that its shareholder, who holds 53.42 pct in the company, was notified by an investor about initial, non-binding interest in acquiring the stake
* Following this information, the company's management board decided to review the company's strategic options in all areas of business
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Value Golf, on mutual promotion