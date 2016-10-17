Oct 17 ASM GROUP SA :

* Said on Friday that it plans to merge its two units, TRADE SpA and Promotion Intrade S.r.L, operating in Italy

* Under the plan, Promotion Intrade S.r.L will be merged into TRADE S.p.A. without a capital increase

* TRADE S.p.A. holds 100 pct in Promotion Intrade S.r.L

* Its management said that the merger would simplify the company's capital structure and reduce costs

