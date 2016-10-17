BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 ASM GROUP SA :
* Said on Friday that it plans to merge its two units, TRADE SpA and Promotion Intrade S.r.L, operating in Italy
* Under the plan, Promotion Intrade S.r.L will be merged into TRADE S.p.A. without a capital increase
* TRADE S.p.A. holds 100 pct in Promotion Intrade S.r.L
* Its management said that the merger would simplify the company's capital structure and reduce costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors