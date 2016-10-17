BRIEF-MLS Multimedia gains Credit Rating B
* SAYS THAT ON 12.05.2017 ICAP REVALUATED THE COMPANY AND AWARDED CREDIT RATING B Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhvK6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 17 Etisalat Misr:
* Etislat Misr (not Telecom Egypt): company has yet to pay for newly-acquired 4G licence
* Etisalat Misr (not Telecom Egypt): company considers capital hike, loan, other means to pay for 4G licence Further company coverage: (Cairo newsroom)
ALMATY, May 15 Unitel, an Uzbek subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, filed a lawsuit to a court, challenging plans of the local regulator to take away nearly half of its frequency band, Unitel said on Monday.