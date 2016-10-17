Oct 17 Grupo Security SA :

* Said on Friday resolved to pay out dividend of 4.25 Chilean pesos ($0.0064) per share, 2.0 pesos as FY 2016 interim dividend and 2.25 pesos as additional dividend

* Sets payment date to Nov. 7 and cut off date to Oct. 29

Source text: bit.ly/2elE91w

Further company coverage:

($1 = 668.9900 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)