BRIEF-Ai Holdings says business and capital alliance with IP Dream
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
Oct 17Crowdsoft Technology AB :
* Says has agreed with Ascom to enter into a partnership for Crowdsoft's communication system C-One and Ascom Myco, a smartphone developed specifically for the healthcare sector
* The cooperation involves technical integration of C-One and Myco to jointly offer the market a unified and validated solution.
* The agreement runs for twelve-month intervals, with automatic renewal
Source text: bit.ly/2eb5Hua
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with IP Dream Inc., which is engaged in cloud services and core technologies, on May 17
* FY EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 534 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 458 THOUSAND)