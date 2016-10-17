Oct 17Crowdsoft Technology AB :

* Says has agreed with Ascom to enter into a partnership for Crowdsoft's communication system C-One and Ascom Myco, a smartphone developed specifically for the healthcare sector

* The cooperation involves technical integration of C-One and Myco to jointly offer the market a unified and validated solution.

* The agreement runs for twelve-month intervals, with automatic renewal

