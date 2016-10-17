Oct 17 Innova Italy 1 SpA IPO-INV.MI:

* Says it completed a private placement of ordinary shares with warrants for 100 million euros ($112.01 million)

* The transaction is aimed at listing on the AIM Market Italy

* 10 million shares had been offered at a price of 10 euro per share

