BRIEF-China Graphene Group says Mak Tin Sang resigns as executive director
* Mak Tin Sang has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Innova Italy 1 SpA IPO-INV.MI:
* Says it completed a private placement of ordinary shares with warrants for 100 million euros ($112.01 million)
* The transaction is aimed at listing on the AIM Market Italy
* 10 million shares had been offered at a price of 10 euro per share
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mak Tin Sang has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable 116.7 million pesos versus loss of 142.9 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: