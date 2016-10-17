UPDATE 1-Japan Post sees profit turnaround this year, amid search for acquisition targets
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
Oct 17 Unipetrol As
* says agreed fourth insurance payment related to steam cracker accident in Litvinov in August 2015, amount of $90 million on accrual basis to be recognised in Q3 2016
* completed repairs to unit in August, planning late October return to standard production Further company coverage:
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
* Says it has taken out a loan of 0.14 billion yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, at the interest rate of 2.2 percent