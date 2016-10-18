Oct 18 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Said on Monday the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering had ended

* Received subscriptions for a total of 1,027,494 Offer Shares

* The Subsequent Offering raised gross proceeds of about 1.54 million Norwegian crowns ($190,000)

($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)