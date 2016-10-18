Oct 17 Altin AG :

* Said on Monday Alpine Select AG and Absolute Invest AG have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting to take place as soon as feasible

* The two shareholders have called for the following item to be brought forward: Accumulation of a dividend: the payout of a dividend of 18.00 Swiss francs ($18.43) per share

($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)