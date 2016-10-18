Oct 18 Pininfarina SpA :

* Said on Monday it proposed a capital increase of up to 26.5 million euros ($29.68 million), premium included

* Majority shareholder PF Holdings BV committed to subscribing to at least 20.0 million euros, premium included

* PF Holdings BV has granted the company financing for 16.0 million euros and the right to use the sum to subscribe to the capital increase through compensation

