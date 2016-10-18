Oct 18Sfinks SA :

* Said on Monday that its June 1 - Aug 31 revenue was at 52.6 million zlotys ($13.77 million)

* June 1 - Aug 31 net profit at 1.3 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)