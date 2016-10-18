CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy FY 2016 net profit down at 68,972 zlotys
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 18 Assiteca SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) net revenue 52.3 million euros ($58.58 million) versus 47.7 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.03 euro per share
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities