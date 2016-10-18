Oct 18Agrotour SA :

* Said on Monday that Roman Gabrys sold 100,000 of the company's shares

* Roman Gabrys owns now 801,685 shares in Agrotour, 29.15 pct stake

* Before the deal, Roman Gabrys had 901,685 shares, 32.79 pct stake

