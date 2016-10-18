BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 18 Burberry
* Cfo says seeing growth from both tourists and domestic customers in london
* Cfo says uk contribution to retail sales close to 15 percent in the half
* Cfo says remains committed to yorkshire manufacturing, just taking time to review details of new project Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago
May 22 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd