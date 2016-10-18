Oct 18 Nutriplant Industria e Comercio SA :

* Said on Monday that its suppliers Tratho Metal Quimica, Zinc Brasil Fundicao de Metais and Brasoxidos Industria Quimica had filed a bankruptcy petition against the company

* The requested amount corresponds to 719,825 Brazilian reais ($223,479)

* Says it has conditions to settle the debt and will take appropriate measures to protect its rights

