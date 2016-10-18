Oct 18 Hanmi Financial Corp

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 36 percent to $0.19per share

* Hanmi reports strong loan and deposit growth for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanmi Financial Corp says net interest income was $39.6 million for 2016 q3 compared with $40.0 million for 2016 Q2

* Net interest margin (on a taxable equivalent basis) was 3.86% for 2016 q3, down 16 basis points from 4.02% for 2016 Q2

* Gross charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 were $115,000, compared with $798,000 for preceding quarter