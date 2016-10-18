Oct 18 HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd :

* HarbourVest signed an agreement with SVG Capital to acquire 100 pct of SVG Capital's investment portfolio for an aggregate purchase price of 806.6 million pounds

* Harbourvest - if offer became unconditional today, co says asset transfer deed will automatically terminate with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)