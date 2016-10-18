BRIEF-Bank of India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 10.64 billion rupees versus net loss of 35.87 billion rupees year ago
Oct 18 HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd :
* HarbourVest signed an agreement with SVG Capital to acquire 100 pct of SVG Capital's investment portfolio for an aggregate purchase price of 806.6 million pounds
* Harbourvest - if offer became unconditional today, co says asset transfer deed will automatically terminate with immediate effect
* WuXi NextCODE draws interest from Hillhouse, Sequoia, others