BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Oct 18 Reliance Industries Ltd :
* Says intimation of the proposed shutdown of FCCU in DTA from second week of Nov, 2016
* Says all four crude distillation units along with other major secondary processing units expected to operate at normal throughput Source text: bit.ly/2dYnT8u Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* March quarter net profit 343.1 million rupees versus profit 174 million rupees year ago