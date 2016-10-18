BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
Oct 18 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* says signs deal to become new partner of Czech Football Association
* deal across all competition categories, including first league and national team
* to become main sponsor of 1st league from 2018/19 season, including naming rights
* agreement for six years
* financial details not released
* says more than half of customers' bets go to soccer Further company coverage:
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement