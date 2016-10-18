LONDON Oct 18 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 +1.4%, close to day's highs, FTSE 100 +0.8 percent

** Wall Street opens higher; S&P 500 +0.6%

** European banks up 2.1%, Goldman beat helps

** 14 stocks on the FTSE in the red, Burberry hit

** Other big movers: Pandora +7%, Dominos +8%, Bureau Veritas -4%