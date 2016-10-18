BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine's unit to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned chateau unit
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
(Corrects Marfrig name in headline.)
Oct 18 Marfrig Global Foods SA :
* Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings had upgraded the company's global rating to "BB-" with stable outlook
* The company's national rating was upgraded to "A(bra)" from "BBB+(bra)"
Source text: bit.ly/2dYyDDW
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 88.4 million new shares in private placement